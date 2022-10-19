A massive political controversy erupted after a Class 7th question paper in government schools depicted Kashmir and India as two separate countries. In this question paper, which is widely circulated on social media, a question has separated Kashmir from India and termed Kashmir as a country.

Bihar Education Project Council, which is part of the Education Department of the Bihar government has been conducting mid-term examinations for the students of classes one to eight.

As per the question paper being circulated on social media, students of Class 7th were asked in their English exam "What are the people of following countries called?

While citing examples one question was solved for the students in which it was mentioned that the people of China are called Chinese.

Similarly in the remaining four questions, students are asked to reply what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India are called.

BJP demands a high-level probe, strict action against paper setter

Taking serious note of the whole episode, the national spokesman of the BJP Dr Guru Prakash Paswan demanded a high-level probe to single out the paper setter who intentionally asked this question to corrupt the mind of innocent students.

"The constituents of the incumbent Mahagathbandan government in Bihar are known for propagating anti-national policies. It is a very serious issue and strict action should be taken against the culprit to set an example," Dr Paswan said.

"We sincerely request the Bihar Government to initiate a high-level inquiry into the setting of a 7th Class question paper regarding a point on Kashmir", he said.

Meanwhile, quoting teachers of some schools where this question paper was distributed, a news agency reported that schools got the paper via Bihar Education Board.