An eight-year-old girl was found dead with scratch marks on her neck at her home in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on Friday evening, March 23.

The incident came to light when Mallamma, a neighbor, had noticed a dog enter the girl's home. As she went inside to alert Monika, she found the little girl lying unconscious on the bed, with scratch marks on the neck.

Mallamma tried to wake up the girl but to no avail. The girl was alone at her residence as her parents were at work, the Times of India reported.

She rang up her parents Lalitha and Narasimhulu, and informed them of the incident. The parents, who hailed from Mahbubnagar, rushed back home fearing the worst. They soon called an ambulance. The paramedics, however, declared the girl dead.

The local police were also informed about the incident. "Investigation is being done from various angles, including to ascertain whether anyone intruded and harmed the victim knowing that she was alone at home. PME report will be key to crack the case,'' K Narayana Reddy, Rajendranagar sub-inspector was quoted by TOI.

Monika's parents suspect foul play and have sought help from police to know the cause of death. They claimed that their daughter had no health problems and hence were unable to understand the mysterious circumstances leading to their child's death.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem and the police are awaiting the report to ascertain the cause. The police filed a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the daily reported.