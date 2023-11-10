Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated a 'Mitti Cafe' on the premises of the Supreme Court which will be managed by specially-abled staff.

CJI Chandrachud, who was accompanied by other colleague judges, called for members of the bar to support the Mitti Cafe.

Mitti -- a social initiative foundation -- has 35+ cafes which are managed by hundreds of adults with special needs and have served over 10 million meals.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) works towards the economic independence and dignity for adults with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities and persons from other vulnerable communities.

Chandrachud is known for his progressive and pro-rights approach, particularly in areas concerning civil liberties, personal freedoms, and human rights. His judgments have often had a considerable impact on issues like privacy, digital rights, and gender equality, among others.

(With inputs from IANS)