Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday inaugurated a year-long training programme for the officials of the Supreme Court.

In the inaugural session, one day-workshop on 'Leadership and Ethics' was organised by the top court in collaboration with Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), where CJI Chandrachud delivered the keynote address.

In his address, he laid special emphasis on the the importance of Gender Sensitization training along with training in ICT skills.

CJI Chandrachud stressed upon the need for empathy and compassion in the officials in their dealings with public.

He said that the trainings will not only improve the job performance of the employees but "will also equip them to foster their personal development".

He motivated the employees of the apex court to embark on the journey of transformation and growth and reiterated his commitment towards making the Supreme Court a fully digitised institution having "paperless functioning".

The training calendar, unveiled by CJI Chandrachud for 2023-2024, contains notable trainings planned throughout the year on subjects like Induction Training for newly joined officers, Legal Training, ICT training, Personal Training, Language Training among others.

(With inputs from IANS)