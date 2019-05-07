Felt "quite intimidated and nervous" - were the words by the former employee of the Supreme Court in the presence of the three Supreme Court judges.

In a statement to the reporters, she had expressed serious reservations over the functioning of the panel, saying it was "an in-house committee of sitting judges junior to the CJI and not an external committee as I had requested..." The woman said that during the panel's hearing on April 26, the judges told her that it was neither an in-house committee proceeding nor a proceeding under the Vishakha Guidelines and that it was an informal proceeding.

"I was asked to narrate my account, which I did to the best of my ability even though I felt quite intimidated and nervous in the presence of three Hon'ble Judges of the Supreme Court and without having a lawyer or support person with me," she said.

She said she was not even given the opportunity to go through her recorded statement.