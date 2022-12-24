Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus' has released on Friday, December 23, and unfortunately, the film starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles did not open to positive reviews from neither the critics nor audience.

Rohit Shetty directorial sparks meme fest on Twitter

Prominent critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also expressed his disappointment with the movie and called it 'Outdated'. As soon as the first show of the film was shown, netizens started sharing their responses about the film on social media.

#OneWordReview...#Cirkus: OUTDATED.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

Lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a #RohitShetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing. #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/vDoKULUllZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2022

One user wrote, "Folks, if you are reading this, please don't get fooled by this tweet, #Cirkus is the worst of worst films ever," while another said, "#CirkusReview - 01st Half hardly any comedy barely 2 scenes but cinematography of #1980s was colorful and feel good moments #CirkusMovie and rest screenplay below average." In fact, the poor performance of the film has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Check the tweets here:

Rohit Shetty's statements in last few days



1. #Cirkus will be superhit.

2. I am humble bcz I am the chosen one.

3. #RanveerSingh is the only superstar.

4. My movies are grounded & attached to reality.

5. #Cirkus is better than Golmaal.

6. #RanveerSingh doesn’t overact. pic.twitter.com/3rDFu33I7I — Raymond. (@realm_of_kapoor) December 23, 2022

'Cirkus' is based on William Shakespeare's epic Comedy of Errors. It is also a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's classic comedy 'Angoor'. The film also has a dual role of Ranveer Singh It has been written by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bedre and Vidhi Ghodgaonkar respectively.

The comedy drama's screenplay is by Yunus Sajawal.The film also has two powerful cameos of Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. This might be the first Rohit Shetty flop in the longest time. Ranveer Singh can be seen in a dual role for the first time ever.