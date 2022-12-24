Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus' has released on Friday, December 23, and unfortunately, the film starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles did not open to positive reviews from neither the critics nor audience.
Rohit Shetty directorial sparks meme fest on Twitter
Prominent critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also expressed his disappointment with the movie and called it 'Outdated'. As soon as the first show of the film was shown, netizens started sharing their responses about the film on social media.
#OneWordReview...#Cirkus: OUTDATED.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐️
Lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a #RohitShetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing. #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/vDoKULUllZ
One user wrote, "Folks, if you are reading this, please don't get fooled by this tweet, #Cirkus is the worst of worst films ever," while another said, "#CirkusReview - 01st Half hardly any comedy barely 2 scenes but cinematography of #1980s was colorful and feel good moments #CirkusMovie and rest screenplay below average." In fact, the poor performance of the film has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.
Me coming out after watching Cirkus;#CirkusDisaster pic.twitter.com/cGduPzp1QQ— Sʜɪᴠᴀ mᵃkᵏaᵃr (@shivanamah_08) December 23, 2022
Me watching "Comedy" film #Cirkus 1st half ? pic.twitter.com/2ahymgJCSC— Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) December 22, 2022
Scene post #Cirkus release #CirkusReview #RanveerSingh https://t.co/eFBAbDeFzh pic.twitter.com/pTpLSQKJoq— Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) December 23, 2022
Audience during Interval ? #Cirkus #CirkusReview #RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/ROUC4IA0Yv— mᵃkᵏaᵃr (@seeuatthemovie) December 23, 2022
Rohit Shetty's statements in last few days— Raymond. (@realm_of_kapoor) December 23, 2022
1. #Cirkus will be superhit.
2. I am humble bcz I am the chosen one.
3. #RanveerSingh is the only superstar.
4. My movies are grounded & attached to reality.
5. #Cirkus is better than Golmaal.
6. #RanveerSingh doesn’t overact. pic.twitter.com/3rDFu33I7I
THE GREAT ROYAL CIRCUS— JD (@JDBosssss) December 23, 2022
IS FAR BETTER THAN THIS #Cirkus #CirkusReview https://t.co/RPeXhUpSnd pic.twitter.com/QEXaGczxFj
The best part of #cirkus was when it ended #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/MWckHFiSmZ— YSmusic (@yatsmusical) December 23, 2022
Scenes post #Cirkus... #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/Vs3j8moRGc— mᵃkᵏaᵃr (@seeuatthemovie) December 23, 2022
Rohit Shetty after Cirkus release #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/b3zf48G5iw— Manoj Joshi (@JusManoj) December 24, 2022
#RanveerSingh #RohitShetty #CirkusReview #CirkusMovie— sunny keshri (@sunnyka73555959) December 23, 2022
After watching review ???? pic.twitter.com/u5fU9h6xCH
People coming outside the theater watching Cirkus#Cirkus#cirkustrailer #CirkusMovie #CirkusInCinemas #RanveerSingh #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/XaNMkoaMaZ— SHASHANK BARANWAL ?? (@followshashank1) December 23, 2022
#CirkusReview— Doctor (@doctor135797531) December 23, 2022
Can anyone hear this picture?? pic.twitter.com/92SbQUMOuC
'Cirkus' is based on William Shakespeare's epic Comedy of Errors. It is also a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's classic comedy 'Angoor'. The film also has a dual role of Ranveer Singh It has been written by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bedre and Vidhi Ghodgaonkar respectively.
The comedy drama's screenplay is by Yunus Sajawal.The film also has two powerful cameos of Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn. This might be the first Rohit Shetty flop in the longest time. Ranveer Singh can be seen in a dual role for the first time ever.