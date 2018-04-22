This year, CinemaCon will start April 23 and will end April 26. And, big Hollywood studios such as Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fix, Walt Disney, and Universal Pictures will attend the event in Las Vegas to pitch their upcoming movies.

Besides all the revelations, CinemaCon is the best place for all movie lovers as there is a chance of getting the first glimpse of big titles coming our way this year. Some exciting update about the upcoming movies will also be unveiled at this event.

April 23

Sony Pictures

The Hollywood studio will reveal more details about their upcoming releases along with some trailers and first looks. Actor Tom Hardy already took to Instagram to hint about a new trailer of Venom movie.

Apart from that, some other Sony's upcoming releases including Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Girl in the Spider's Web, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and Slender Man might get a trailer.

April 24

Warner Brothers

We just saw a brand new trailer for Ocean's 8 and Isn't It Romantic. Warner Brothers might release some new movie trailers such as A Star is Born, The Nun, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. If fans are lucky enough, they might get an exclusive glimpse of Aquaman as well.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Studios will give a special presentation highlighting its 2018 release schedule. And, one should not forget that Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27, 2018. But will the studio release a special footage just ahead of the release?

Other movie trailers expected at the event are Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Incredible 2, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and Mary Poppins Returns.

April 25

Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures have their slots on April 25. But we are not sure which movie trailers will be released at CinemaCon. Watch out this space for more updates.

Fans might get a glimpse of Tom Cruise starrer action flick Mission Impossible – Fallout from the event.

April 26

20th Century Fox

The Predator director Shane Black has revealed that the teaser trailer for the movie will debut at CinemaCon.

Lionsgate

There is no update available for the Lionsgate movies yet. But fans will surely get some exclusive trailers or news about the studio's upcoming releases.