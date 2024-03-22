Christopher Nolan's period biopic Oppenheimer is finally available on OTT. The Cillian Murphy starred biographical period drama can finally be viewed from the comfort of your home. The film not only clinched all the major awards this year but also boasts of a terrific star cast. Apart from the Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, the film also had Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in pivotal roles.

The seven Oscars winner

The film on atomic bomb turned out to be the dominator at the Oscars and bagged seven Oscars - Best Director, Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Cinematography, Actor in a Supporting Role, Film Editing and Original Score. While Christopher Nolan won the Best Director, Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor in a leading role and the Best Supporting Actor award went to Rober Downey Jr.

Where to watch

Released in July last year, the film has surpassed the collections of Bohemian Rhapsody, considered the highest biographical grosser till date. Not just this, Oppenheimer also emerged as the third highest grosser of the year following Barbie and The Super Mario Bros movie. The film went on to make a ginormous collection of USD 950 million and counting.

For those of you who couldn't wait to watch the film, here it is. The film is now available for streaming on Jio Cinema. One can watch the film in Hindi or English. Oppenheimer dropped on Jio Cinema on March 21, 2024.