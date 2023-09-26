It has been a few days since Amy Jackson's new look created an uproar on social media. The diva shared some stills from a photoshoot and netizens weren't ready to accept the transformation. Amy's unconventional hairstyle and pout reminded netizens of Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders. And then there was no end to the trolling.

What social media thinks

"Cillian Murphy female version," wrote one user. "why you destroy your own face," asked another user. "2nd image look like thomas shelby," a social media user commented. "Kya se kya ho gye dekhte dekhte," another social media user commented. "virus affected amy Jackson also...," an Instagram user wrote.

"Thomas Shelby at Money heist," another Instagram user commented. "Robert Oppenheimer," one more user wrote. "Just me or does she look like thomas shelby from peaky blinders?" another one of the comments read. Amid all the negative comments, Amy Jackson has finally reacted to the trolling and the transformation.

Amy reacts

"I'm over the moon. He's chiselled perfection. I'll get my flat cap and Brummie (Birmingham) accent ready for a Peaky Blinders comeback," she told TOI. Amy further said, "I'm an actor and I take my job very seriously. For the last month, I've been filming a new project in the UK. So, for the character I am playing, I had to slim down and fully commit myself to the role. The online outcry from the (mainly male) Indian demographic is quite sad."

Jackson went on to add, "I have worked with male co-stars who had to drastically change their look for a film, and they were highly praised for it. The moment a woman does it through unusual hair and makeup that doesn't conform to their idealism of beauty, they think they have the right to troll you."