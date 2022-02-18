Amy Jackson is reportedly dating Hollywood actor Ed Westwick. Jackson seems to have moved on after breaking up with fiancé George Panayiotou. She also has a son, Andreas, with George. Amy and Ed are said to be quite comfortable with each other and have often been spotted in London painting the town red. Ed Westwick became famous for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl.

How it all started?

As per reports, the duo first met at the Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival. And hit it off soon after. "Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away. Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They're enjoying getting to know each other for now," a report in The Sun reportedly said. The couple is said to have even celebrated Valentine's Day together. Ed was said to be dating South African model and influencer Tamara Francesconi before Amy.

When Amy spoke about being anti-racist

The Endhiran 2 actress had promised to raise her son and future children as anti-racist after the Black Lives Matter protest. "I vow to use my privilege and my platform to highlight, educate and enforce ANTI RACISM. I vow to raise my son and future children as loving, compassionate ANTI RACIST human beings," she wrote on social media.

"As parents and Mothers, we are responsible for the future generation and we can literally carve out their mindset to ensure these atrocities never happen again. We have a duty to raise our sons and daughters as anti-racists who stand for equality regardless of skin colour. They look to us to set the example. Don't let them down," she further said.