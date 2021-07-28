Amy Jackson keeps her followers engaged on social media through her regular posts. The actress shares her gorgeous pictures in colourful avatars. Sometimes it is her workout pictures and sometimes she grabs people's attention through her pictures in glamorous outfits. The multilingual actress uses this medium to communicate effectively with fans.

Why Did She Delete Those Pics?

Since they keep an eye on social media pages, they take notice of the smallest of small developments. As a result, they have spotted a strange rather shocking thing on her page. The actress has removed the pictures of her fiancée George Panayiotou. Thus triggering break-up rumours.

After being in love for a few years, Amy Jackson got engaged to George Panayiotou, who is the son of a British property developer and The Ability Group's founder Andreas Panayiotou. He is the head of acquisition and development at The Ability Group.

Couple Welcomes Baby

A few months later, the actress announced that was expecting her first child and used to flaunt her baby bump. They welcomed their first baby in September 2019 and they named the child Andreas.

Since then, Amy has been sharing a lot of pictures of her baby and fiancée. However, the actress has deleted all the snaps linked to him that includes the photo of him kissing her on the forehead while she is breastfeeding. Thus paving way for the rumours of their split, but they have not responded to the rumours, yet.

It has to be noted that the couple had plans to tie the knot in 2020 in a destination Italy wedding. However, the marriage was delayed due to Covid-19.

Amy Jackson started her career with Tamil film Madrasapattinam. She went on to act in multiple languages across India. Her notable works are: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Vikram's I, Vijay's Theri, Singh is Bling and Sudeep's The Villain.