A declassified CIA document from 1984 is now going viral on online spaces, and it suggests that the United States may have observed alien life on the Martian surface. The document has been released by The Black Vault and it has gone viral at a time when NASA created history by landing its Perseverance Rover on the surface of the Red Planet, aiming to uncover secrets of ancient life on Mars.

Mars exploration mysteries

The document uncovered by The Black Vault has been simply titled 'Mars Exploration May 22, 1984', and it basically centers around a subject that made use of astral projection which helped him observe ancient alien life on Mars.

When the CIA officers asked the subject to watch Mars before one million years BC, the subject claimed that he saw pyramid-like structures on the Red Planet. The subject also added that he witnessed alien life forms on the Martian surface.

"I'm seeing, ah, it's like a perception of a shadow of people, very tall, thin, it's only a shadow. It's as if they were there and they're not, not there anymore," said the subject.

The subject added that the humanoid creatures he saw roaming across the Red Planet were very tall and they were seen wearing strange clothing.

Alien underground base in Mars

A few weeks back, Haim Eshed who served as the head of Israel's space security program for more than 30 years had claimed that aliens do exist in the universe. The former space security chief also added that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with aliens.

Eshed made these remarks during an interview given to Yediot Aharanot. During the interview, Eshed claimed that there is a galactic federation where there are representatives of humans and aliens. He also added that there is a secret underground base on Mars where extraterrestrials and humans are working together.