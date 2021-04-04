Chyawanprash trolled after brand ambassador Akshay Kumar tests COVID positive [reactions]

As COVID-19 cases spike, several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the virus. Akshay Kumar was also tested positive on Sunday, sharing the news, the actor urged anyone who came in contact to isolate and get tested. But netizens found out about the actor's COVID result were keen to point out the fact that he endorsed health supplements brand Dabur Chyawanprash.

With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, many brands, especially those into health supplements, marketed their product to provide protection against the virus. Dabur Chyawanprash was one of them, which claimed to offer "protection against COVID-19 with 2 spoons of Chyawanprash daily."

Dabur also claimed that a clinical study conducted across 5 centres showed Chyawanprash to help in protection against COVID-19 and increases immunity. Ironically, Akshay Kumar tested COVID positive and netizens couldn't help but troll the brand.

Chyawanprash trolled

Akshay Kumar was roped in as Dabur Chyawanprash brand ambassador in December last year when COVID was at its peak. "Strong Immunity is the need of the hour with the threat of illnesses looming around us. Dabur Chyawanprash has always celebrated and championed the cause of building the health of the nation. Akshay Kumar is emblematic of health, fitness and inner strength, the properties of Dabur Chyawanprash," Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur, had said at the time.

With Akshay Kumar testing COVID positive, netizens, while wishing for the actor's speedy recovery, are also sharing memes to troll Dabur Chyawanprash.

This is certainly a PR nightmare, but it is likely to blow over. But on a serious note, COVID-19 cases are spiking at record pace and people need to ensure they take COVID appropriate actions. Wearing face masks in public, social distancing, washing hands, and avoiding public gatherings are some ways to prevent catching the virus.

When Saurav Ganguly had cardiac arrest

Earlier in January, Saurav Ganguly was hospitalised after a cardiac arrest. As a result, Adani's Fortune Edible Oils and Foods was at the centre of endless memes. Netizens mercilessly trolled Fortune after its brand ambassador suffered cardiac arrest. Fortune prides itself in keeping heart healthy. But the PR nightmare ended and people moved on from it.