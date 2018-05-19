The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to declare the class 12 science results on May 19 at around 11 am. Candidates can check their results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The results for the exams that are held in March are generally released in the first week of May. However, results got delayed this year. Around 3,65,826 students appeared for Odisha CHSE class 12 examination this year

Students can follow these steps to get their results:

1) Log in to the website

2) Look out for the link: 'Class 12 Results 2018.

3) Enter the details required.

4) Click on submit.

Students should not forget to take a printout of the result.

Students can also get their result on mobile via SMS. They have to send type RESULTOR12ROLLNO and send it to 56263.

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) had announced the results for class 12 last week. The results were available on the board's official website keralaresults.nic.in.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) had also announced class 12 and GUJCET results on the same day.