The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) announced the Kerala Result 2018 for class 12 on May 10. The results are available on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in.

The exams were held between March 7 and March 27 and the results will also be available on examresults.net and kerala.indiaresults.com.

How to check the results:

1. Log in to the website -- keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on Kerala Result 2018, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018

3. Then look for Kerala DHSE Results 2018, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018.

4. Enter your Registration Number.

5. Click submit

6. Students should not forget to take a printout of the result.

Students can also know their result via SMS by sending the message 'KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER' to 56263.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has also announced Gujarat 12th Class Science and GUJCET results today morning.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results on May 18, according to News 18.