Christmas 2020 is right around the corner, and this means that families from around the world would like to sit together and get festive. Even though the year 2020 has been one of the terrible years in recent history, people are still thankful for several OTT platforms that went up and beyond the provide several original contents.

With several Netflix's original documentaries and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, there are hundreds of movies that one can watch in and around the Christmas holiday. Here's our take on some of the films or shows that you should watch as 2020 finally comes to an end.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square:

The year 2020 began with the pandemic, and it affected the lives of millions of people from around the world. The legendary country singer Dolly Parton has spent a fortune to help try and contain it by funding the Moderna vaccine. If there's anything Christmasy you wish to watch, then you can begin by streaming Christmas on the Square on Netflix. The movie's plot begins with the wealthy Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), who returns to her hometown to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer. The movie featured Dolly Parton as an Angel who comes and rescues everyone.

The Holiday:

Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black got together to make Nancy Meyers' rom-com movie, The Holiday. The movie follows the lives of two lovelorn women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean who arrange a home exchange to escape heartbreak during the Christmas holiday season.

Let it Snow:

Luke Snellin's Let it Snow movie follows three different teenagers' lives as they experience a massive snowstorm in the town of Gracetown during the Christmas season. The movie's plot is pretty simple, but as you reach the second half of the story, you will learn that everything is eerie than previously speculated.

The Christmas Chronicles:

A brother and a sister must come together to save Christmas after accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh - now that's a Christmas movie that one should watch with their siblings during the Christmas holiday. It has a perfect amount of comedy, relationship goals and ends with the true holiday feeling.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Directed by David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle is a Christmas musical fantasy movie featuring an ensemble cast. It follows the life of a toymaker who rediscovers joy and hope when his grandaughter comes to visit him during the holiday seasons.

Other than the movies mentioned above, there are several other classics that you can revisit this Holiday season. From Bill Murray's Scrooged to Robin William's Dead Poet Society to Jim Carrey's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, there are tons of movies that you can stream on Netflix or Disney+. Lastly, have a blessed holiday and have a Merry Christmas!