World-famous talk show Oprah Winfrey sparked speculation after she revealed she had received a Christmas gift from her neighbor, Meghan Markle. Oprah took to Instagram to share a brief clip with her millions of followers, where she finally unveiled the content of the gift she has received from Meghan Markle.

Oprah Winfrey wrote: "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M [crown emoji]) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would've added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays." [sic]

Check out the Christmas gift Megan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey:

The Christmas hamper also included festive decorations alongside packets of "Superlattes," with the 66-year-old Winfrey going on to give a demonstration of how to make her favorite latte.

After Oprah Winfrey shared the video, the comment section was flooded with hilarious takes from her followers. One person remarked that it is a very "royal cup of team," and it is way better than neighbors knocking on the doorbell to borrow sugar.

Meghan Markle's Clevr Blends investment:

There were several speculations in the past about Meghan Markle's choice of investment. But it is now confirmed that the Duchess had made her first investment in Santa Barbara wellness brand Clevr Blends. As per the company's about section, Clever Blends produces the world's first instant oat milk latte. To reduce stress, the company adds medicinal herbs and mushrooms.

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," Meghan said in a press release via MarieClaire. "I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company."

Meghan Markle's new mansion:

Along with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, Meghan Markle has settled down in a mansion in Montecito since July. Montecito is one of the wealthiest communities and it has the residence of Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Cruise as well.