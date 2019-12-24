It's the most festive time of the year when jingles and decorations are a common sight everywhere. The streets are decked up, midnight masses attract crowds and the joy of Christmas celebrations makes it a sight tempting for each and everyone to participate.

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which falls on December 25 every ear. It is the most anticipated time of the year, where people from all faiths gather around for grandeur celebrations. From parties to outings and more, people take full advantage of the long festive celebrations across the world.

A crucial aspect of Christmas, as in the case of any festival, is wishing each other the best. With the ease of communication through WhatsApp and other IM apps, sending best wishes, messages and greetings to loved ones is a common practice. If you're at a loss of words, here are some great Christmas wishes and greetings for you to share with your friends and family.

Christmas greetings

Christmas messages

It is a time for celebration and gatherings. I wish that you may spend your time meaningfully with the people close to your heart. Have a wonderful and merry Christmas!

May this Christmas season bring all the jingly, jolly joy to your family and friends. Merry Christmas!

May this Christmas fill your homes with the peace and joy of Christ. Merry Christmas!

I'm sending you warm bear hugs, loving kisses and earnest wishes for the wonderful occasion of Christmas. May you have a splendid Christmas filled with lights, songs and cheer.

Seasons come, seasons go In the darkest corners the candles glow Hope thrives as we make love grow The greatest gift the heavens endow For Christ was born on Christmas Day Our hearts would gladly say With knees bowed down before your throne We thank thee for the love you've shown Merry Christmas!

I wish you a very peaceful Christmas in the company of your friends and family I wish the New Year brings you all you've wished for Happy Holidays!

The Christmas season comes but once a year A time to fill your hearts with love and cheer I wish you these two things, along with all the blessings a Christmas day can bring Merry Christmas!

Happiness is coming home to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Happiness is spending time with family and friends. Happiness is making Christmas tree and crib with your loved ones. Happiness is burning crackers and having best meals. Christmas is all about happiness and I wish you, Happy Happy Xmas!

"Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas," Calvin Coolidge

May you find the love of your life standing under the mistletoe! Merry Christmas!

As you relish the goodies, decorate every nook and corner of your home and enjoy the get-together. May the joy and festivities continue to radiate in your lives, long after Christmas is gone. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

Christmas greeting templates

You can use the templates below to add the wishes from above and share with your friends and family. Adding text on top of the template image below can be done easily with an image editing tool, such as Pixlr or Snapseed, or go with Canva editing software on the web.

International Business Times wishes you all Merry Christmas and a very happy new year!