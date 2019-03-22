The last Supermoon of the year, also known as Super worm moon appeared in the skies on March 20, 2019. The spectacular celestial phenomenon coincided with the Spring Equinox where the length of day and night was almost the same. Even though a purely natural phenomenon, a section of Christian extremists have started claiming that this Supermoon that coincided with Spring Equinox is the indication of an imminent apocalypse.

Christian conspiracy theorists made these predictions on the American Evangelical Christian news website 'Unsealed'. As per conspiracy theorists, it is the first time since 2000 that the Spring Equinox has coincided with a Supermoon. These extreme believers also argue that this Super Moon comes at a point after 70 years of Israel's formation.

"The last such occurrence happened in the year 2,000, just months after the turn of the millennium and Y2K. In and of itself, this doesn't tell us much, but it is simply one more piece in the growing crescendo of signs pointing to the importance of 2019 for the fulfillment of Bible prophecy: historic Israeli elections, the unveiling of the Trump-Kushner peace plan. For the next nearly eight weeks, Israel remains 70 years old. In 2017 we witnessed the greatest heavenly sign foretold by John," wrote the Christian conspiracy theorists on the website.

The website post also hinted that the second coming of Christ will happen soon.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists claims that the apocalypse on the planet will be triggered by the arrival of Nibiru alias Planet X. As per these doomsday mongers, Planet X is a killer space body that is lurking at the edge of the solar system, and once it hits the earth, massive devastation will be triggered everywhere.

A couple of days back, Scott C Waring, a popular alien researcher claimed to have spotted Nibiru near the sun. After making the discovery, Waring has claimed that Planet X is actually an alien ship which is 10 to 15 times the size of earth. The self-proclaimed researcher also made it clear that this alien ship used to visit earth once in every 20,000 years.