Around 13 years back, scientists deleted the name of Pluto from the list of planets orbiting the sun, following a change in the definition given to planetary bodies. In 2014, space experts speculated the existence of an unknown planet which might be lurking at the edge of the solar system. Now, a pair of new studies has found some irrefutable evidence that substantiates that presence of these space objects.

After the completion of his recent study, Fred Adams, a scientist at the University of Michigan revealed that Planet Nine will be discovered in the next 10 to 15 years. Adams made this conclusion after analyzing computer model simulations of the solar system's evolution to simulate how Planet Nine might be hiding at the edge of the solar system.

As per Adams, the planetary position of Planet Nine will be much closer than the previous estimation. Adams revealed that Planet Nine will be five to ten times as massive as earth, and it will be orbiting approximately 60 billion kilometers away.

"It is the solar system's missing link of planet formation. Over the last decade, surveys of extrasolar planets have revealed that similar-sized planets are very common around other Sun-like stars," said Adams, Spaceflightinsider reports.

Another study conducted by Brown and Batygin also indicates the possible existence of Planet Nine. As per scientists the weird orbit of Kuiper Belt Objects (KBO) might be either the result of cumulative gravity of several small objects or due to a massive object that might be Planet Nine.

A few weeks back, another study conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge and the American University of Beirut has suggested that the combined gravitational force exerted by a disc comprised of icy bodies might be the result of unexplained orbits of Kuiper Belt Objects.

In the meantime, conspiracy theorists allege that Planet Nine alias Planet X could cause apocalypse on earth. These conspiracy theorists believe that Planet Nine might be actually in its collision course towards earth, and once it hit the planet, it will turn earth to a barren land.