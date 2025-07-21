Chris Martin warns audience at latest gig about cameras at first Coldplay gig since viral PDA moment

Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band Coldplay is taking no chances with the "Kiss Camera" at his concerts after the viral PDA moment between a tech firm CEO and its HR Head, captured by the cam at his earlier gig.

The singer issued a playful warning to concertgoers during Coldplay's latest show, following the viral kiss cam drama that stemmed from the band's prior concert earlier in the week, reports 'People' magazine.

Recently, the 48-year-old singer and his band performed at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The outing marked Coldplay's first Music of the Spheres World Tour performance since the band's stint at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts when a man and a woman went viral for their reaction to being spotted together on camera.

As per 'People', during Coldplay's July 19 show, Martin made sure to give the on-camera portion of the performance an introduction. "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd", Martin said, as his audience erupted in cheers, per a fan-recorded clip. "How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen". After another grin, the 'Yellow' musician gave fans a cheeky warning, "So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now".

The Coldplay fan who posted the show footage later wrote on X that "zero couples" were shown on the venue's jumbotron during the portion of the show. During the viral moment from earlier in the week, a man and a woman, who were not identified at the show, reacted after they were seen together on the large screens in the stadium.

Martin poked fun at the moment in real-time, stating, "Oh, look at these two. All right, c'mon. You're okay".

"Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy", he added.

(With inputs from IANS)