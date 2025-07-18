Caught On Kiss Cam: Chris Martin exposes Astronomer CEO's affair with his HR chief live at Coldplay Concert; apologises later
It was a night to remember at the concert of Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin at Boston's Gillette Stadium.

Apart from the songs and musical extravaganza, as the concert was underway with Chris Martin, cameras swept across the crowds for a "Kiss Cam" feature, wherein a couple were seen hugging each other. As they noticed the attention, the couple were seen hiding their faces. 

At first, Chris thought the camera had captured a sweet moment. He said, "Look at these two..." Chris added, "Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Well, the pair turned out to be none other than Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and the company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, who is allegedly cheating on his husband with the HR chief, Kristin Cabot.

Within hours, the internet was in full detective mode. LinkedIn profiles were stalked about the duo. Soon after the incident hit the internet, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, deleted her social media page.

Netizens call out Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the HR cheating; Elon Musk joins the banter

"Man, all you had to do was no-sell it. If you hadn't gone down like you'd been shot, nobody would've ever known. What, you think your spouses are sitting at home watching Coldplay jumbotron footage? You've absolutely played yourselves," one user wrote.

Kristin Cabot, his apparent companion at the show, serves as Astronomer's Chief People Officer, a role where she proudly claims to build "trust with employees of all levels."

The internet reacted to the concert drama and called it cheating.

One user wrote, "Why go to a packed stadium if you're hiding a secret?"

Another said, "Karma at work..."

A third added, "Cheating is not to be enjoyed and glorified."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to a viral social media post that claimed to be an apology from the Astronomer CEO. However, the Astronomer CEO hasn't apologised to the public after the viral Kiss Cam video.

Chris regrets the viral moment

In a viral video, Chris is seen asking, "I hope we didn't do something bad."

