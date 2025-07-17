Popular actor Richa Chadha is known for her bold, unfiltered statements and never shies away from clapping back at trolls. Since embracing motherhood last year, she has kept a low profile, appearing only at select movie screenings and award functions.

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Richa and Ali Fazal's daughter turned one. To mark the occasion, Richa shared a beautiful, heartwarming reel featuring unseen moments, glimpses of their daughter playing with their cat, and enjoying a beach day with her doting father, Ali. The reel also included unseen and candid photos of Richa's baby bump, along with a mention that their daughter was born healthy via natural birth.

She wrote, "For bringing so much colour into all our lives! A year ago I gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Breach Candy Hospital. Labour lasted a few hours, delivery only about 20 minutes, natural birth! Life hasn't been the same since, particularly me... I feel rearranged from the insides out... my brain, my heart, my body, my soul..Zuneyra was born a year ago, and so was I. Reborn as a mom. An entirely new being, than what existed before. A life and child with the man of your dreams... if this isn't a blessing I don't know what is.."

Her reel and caption received mixed responses. Amid the overwhelming love and support, a specific mention in her post, referencing her "natural birth," drew criticism from some users online.

One user remarked, "Every birth is natural, thanks to science nowadays they're being assisted to help the Mom and the kid."

Another user wrote a lengthier comment explaining how the term "normal" delivery can be hurtful to mothers who undergo cesarean sections: "Please the word normal meant everything to every mothers don't say it like that because it hurts others who feel like they don't have the mind and zeal to go through it... even the ones that are Caesarian is normal because over 50% of women are doing it."

Richa hit back at trolls and firmly replied, "But what if I don't wanna say vaginally delivery, it is my page and also my vagina and my baby. And feminism taught me to use words of my choosing. So."