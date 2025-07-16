Ajay Devgn's viral finger step from the song Pehla Tu Duja Tu in Son of Sardaar 2 is taking the internet by storm. The song features the duo holding hands and dancing in symmetry, and ever since its release, the quirky hook step has sparked a meme fest online.

And now the song has got a Gen Z twist as Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa and her best friend Orry recreated Ajay and Mrunal's viral hook step from Pehla Tu Duja Tu. In the video, Nysa and Orry lock hands and wiggle their fingers, but as the song progresses, they make a noticeable mistake that fans quickly pick up.

While some pointed out that Nysa and Orry missed the finger movement and got it wrong, others felt that Nysa's expressions and body language were very much similar to her father's.

And lastly, Nysa was once again criticized as users trolled Nysa for her alleged cosmetic surgeries and heavy makeup and even made racist remarks.

A user wrote, "Like father like daughter.."

Another one mentioned, "Ajay Devgn can give you two copyrights on this video."

A third user commented, "She literally roasted her own father."

About the film Son of Sardaar 2

At a recent event for Son Of Sardaar 2's trailer launch, Ajay Devgn spoke about the viral hook step. He said, "I don't know about others, but let me tell you all - aaplog mera mazaak udaate ho. Mere liye ye bhi karna bahut mushkil hai. Toh maine kar diya, uske liye aap shukr guzaar rahiye." ( "I don't know about others, but let me tell you all—you guys make fun of me, but even doing this much is difficult for me. So I did it, and you all should be grateful for that.")

The film Son Of Sardaar 2 is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. Besides Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, it features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev (his last film), and Ashwini Kalsekar.