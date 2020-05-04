Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' on Netflix is turning out to be a huge hit, making it one of the most-watched film of all time on the streaming platform.

Now fans eagerly waiting for an announcement regarding its prequel or a sequel finally get something. Chris Hemsworth answers the biggest question.

In an Instagram video, the actor thanking the fans said: "You've made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it's going to be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing."

Extraction sequel

Coming to the interesting part the Tyler Rake of Extraction said "There's been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows. But with this amount of support, it's something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into" hinting a possible second part to it.

However we do not know when will Netflix come out with the official announcement but with the response the film has received, the team will be tempted to give fans another sequel or a prequel.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is based on 'Ciudad', a novel penned by Ande Parks features apart from Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and follows an operation were the agents are in hunt for saving an Indian drug kingpin's son kidnappped and kept as hsotage in Dhaka.