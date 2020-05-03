For the right (and wrong) reasons, Netflix's action-packed feature film, Extraction made the news since the last week of April 2020. While most people in India were excited to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, share screen space with the Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, for fans of other countries, it was probably the Avengers: Endgame hangover, which compelled them to get more dosage of Russo brothers and Sam Hargrave, (who has played a vital part in making the Marvel films.)

Most of the shot sequences in Extraction were a single-take and thereby the film became more aesthetically appealing and unforgettable. After a week of positive hype, director Sam Hargrave took to Instagram and shared the footage of the sequence, where Tyler (Chris Hemsworth) pushed Ovi Mahajan Jr (Rudraksh Jaiswal) from one building to another.

In the video shared by Hargrave, Rudraksh, Hemsworth and the camera person can be seen tied to a rope. The cinematographer followed the actors' steps, and recorded the action sequence accordingly, instead of directing the actors on where to step in or step out. On reaching the next building Hemsworth balanced his footsteps and got up.

Director Sam Hargrave had earlier directed the second unit of Avengers: Endgame and worked as the stunt man for Chris Evans in the Avengers franchise. The screenplay of extraction had been written by Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

According to the post, the shot was taken in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Script wise, this particular action sequence took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Later, in the film, Tyler and Ovi were seen smashing the doors, Bangladeshi police personnel, in an attempt to escape from the drug lord of the country. There were tracks from Bollywood which were added in the audio.

Extraction has been one of the huge action hits of India, and sequel for the film is on the cards. The team has not revealed a lot of details, however, if all goes well, we hope to see more of Pankaj Tripathi on screen.