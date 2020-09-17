Captain America star Chris Evans made headlines over the weekend for lighting up the social media wherein the actor accidentally shared a photo of a penis on his Instagram Stories.

Though he quickly deleted the video, it was downloaded, and screenshots of the camera roll spread across social media over the weekend. The actor remained mum on the topic, which trended for days.

Appearing on chat show Tamron Hall on (September 15), Evans addressed the situation

Chris is embarrassed about leaking the nude photo

Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned. You know, things happen. It's embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice.

This isn't the first time he's reacted to the mishap, either, as Evans also took to Twitter soon after with a cheeky message regarding voting in the US elections.

Alongside a facepalm emoji, he wrote: "Now that I have your attention... VOTE November 3."

Now that I have your attention

??‍♂️??‍♂️....



Meanwhile, Evans' social media blunder courted responses from several other celebrities, with his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo joking that "while Trump is in office there is nothing [he] could possibly do to embarrass [himself]."

Evans' brother, Scott Evans, also took to Twitter on Sunday to jokingly ask "What'd I miss?"

Was off social media for the day yesterday.



So.



On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen in the murder-mystery Knives Out. He has not announced any new project yet.