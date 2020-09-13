Captain America star Chris Evans made millions of fans dream come true with that one explicit picture that he accidentally shared on Instagram. The actor, who is new to Instagram, is currently the number one trending topic on Twitter and is also number one on Google Trends, all because of the photo leak.

Check out the picture that created a frenzy on social media.

It all started when the actor decided to share a wholesome video of his family playing the game Heads Up. The video was shared to Evans' Instagram stories and started to generate a lot of attention from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. However, the video was a screen recording of Evans' iPhone, and when the video ended, it briefly showed some images from his camera roll. Among the thumbnails of photos was one that appeared to contain male genitals, a and a meme of himself with the text "Guard that p***y."

The Instagram story was immediately removed, but not before screenshots were taken and widely shared. The Captain America actor is trending on number 1 and here's why.

Caption America trend

However, it's 2020, and people have shared screenshots all over social media of the genitalia in question, along with any NSFW (not safe for work )meme including the actor's face. As a result, Chris Evans is currently the number one trending topic on Twitter.

However, fans of the Avengers superstar have come to his rescue, asking people to respect his privacy and refrain from sharing the image.

They are also flooding Twitter with wholesome content - such as pictures of Evans and his dog Dodger - to drown out the explicit images.

Twitter reaction

One user wrote, "i honestly don't care about Chris Evans leaked nudes, but i would like to hear the story behind this pic and why is it in his camera roll."

Disney is going to sit down Chris Evans and make him watch this from Captain America himself pic.twitter.com/MqsrmkXGMH — Angel? (@BluRayAngel) September 12, 2020

how i’ll be sleeping from now on knowing that chris evans aka captain america is guarding that pussy pic.twitter.com/rBZFtnVzRh — love, m. (@jakepckingz) September 13, 2020

instead of spreading chris evans leaked photo, share these. thank you. pic.twitter.com/mHbdtWPJKu — ?????? (@jbreenr) September 12, 2020

the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb — ????? (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020

Meanwhile, American entertainment website PopCulture.com said that some fans are speculating that the NSFW (not safe for work) picture might be that of Evans' younger brother, Scott, whose nude photos have been leaked in the past.

It is unclear if the camera roll is Chris Evans' or not, and he has yet to address the leak publicly. His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo, however, has weighed in on the slip-up, writing "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."

Renne Paquette came out in support of Chris.

Renee Paquette saw the trouble Evans and his ween got into today, and she advised fans to leave them alone. She also had some helpful advice for men who think that women want to receive unsolicited dick pics — they don't.

Leave Captain America and his ween alone, you guys! But also- a welcome distraction from the rest of the trash in the world. Also PSA: women don't love to receive dick pics.