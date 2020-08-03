August seems to burn hotter than ever as fashion influencer is enjoying the much-needed getaway at the beach in Ibiza, Spain. Yesterday, we shared sensational pictures of singer Rita ora, and today we have yet another Hollywood personality getting tanned at the beach.

Famous fashion model Demi Rose is spending some 'me' time in Ibiza in Spain. With her partner and pet pooch. Cute, isn't it?

The glamour model seems to enjoy the much needed Ibiza getaway thoroughly. Demi ditched the bottom of her bikini and flaunted her peachy derrière (bum) making several heads turn.

Check out the sensuous picture below. (Let's see how many of you find the pet cute)

The model took to Instagram to share the sun-drenched snap of herself lying on her front while wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat. She captioned the snap: 'I for you and you for me,' with a love heart.

Can you spot the accessories?

With minimal makeup, fashionista Demi wore her hair in long braids, and a glimpse of her bikini top was visible behind her adorable dog who sat by her side.

During her Ibiza getaway, Demi has been throwing herself into personal-development and self-healing, posting snaps of a manifestation board and self-help literature.

Secret to tan

Birmingham beauty Demi showed the results of her bronzing routine by posting a cheeky mirror selfie clad in just a tiny thong which showed off her peachy posterior. Later, she teased her 14.2 million fans with semi-nude poses revealing her assets.

There's more to beach, sunbathing and cute pooch. Demi enjoyed her fashion parade as she donned figure-hugging dress surrounded by the Spanish fashionista's extensive clothing collection.

These sexy snaps pf Demi is all you need to 'bare' with the ongoing pandemic!

Let's all pack our bags and sing along.. 'We are going to Ibiza'.