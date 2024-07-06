Nayanthara, one of the most sought-after actresses in the country right now, especially in the south, manages to keep her audience spellbound even after more than twenty years of her presence.

Her journey is an example of what talent and versatility can do for anyone; she is known to be among the highest-paid actresses in India.

Director Sekhar Kammula remade Kahaani in Telugu as Anaamika and recently expressed his regret for casting her for the movie. As per a report published in News18, the director said the film was about women with all its cast being females.

He revealed that he wanted to make a film around the Nirbhaya and everything that was happening in the country then. But as he could not find the right story, he remade Kahaani. He even mentioned that expectations on Nayanthara were high as they thought she would attract more viewers and increase profits. However, he admits now that it was a mistake to make such a big-budget movie with a high-profile female actor like Nayanthara citing failure at the box office as evidence.

Last year, Nayanthara made her debut in the Hindi film industry with her movie called Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a huge success and marked an important milestone in her career.

Recently, in a shocking revelation, Nayanthara revealed that her worst choice of character was Ghajini despite it being one of the best films at that time. Her comments have sparked discussions among fans and critics, unveiling the intricacies behind career decisions sought by actors.

On the work front, Sekhar Kammula is busy with his upcoming directorial titled Kubera. The film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is slated for release later this year.