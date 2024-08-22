Choose leader who believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Hindu priest tells Democrats

On the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the chants of "Om Shanti, Shanti" echoed in the hall and the priest conducting the prayers urged Americans to choose a leader who believes in the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

In an example of inclusivity in the US and growing influence of the Indian community there, a senior Hindu priest from the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland, Rakesh Bhatt conducted Vedic prayers on Thursday, seeking blessings for unity across the nation.

At the Convention, Rakesh Bhatt remarked, "Even if we have differences, when it comes to the nation, we have to be united."

"Let our minds think together. Let our hearts beat as one. All for the betterment of society. May this make us powerful so we can unite and make our nation proud," he added.

Bhatt also urged America to choose a leader who believes in the Vedic concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is one family).'

He further mentioned, "We are one universal family. Truth is our foundation and always prevails. Lead us from unreal to real, from darkness to the light, and from death to immortality. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti."

Replying to the prayer conducted by Bhatt, Ajay Bhutoria, Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic Party stated, "Rakesh Bhatt's Hindu prayer at the DNC today is a significant moment, showcasing the Democratic Party's commitment to inclusivity and diversity."

"It is heartening to see the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of the Indian American community being honoured on such a prominent stage. This moment reflects the growing influence and recognition of our community within the fabric of American society," he added.

Bhatt is a Madhwa priest from Bengaluru who has trained in Rig Veda and Tantrasaara (Maadhva) Agama, under his guru, Pejavar Swamiji of Udupi Ashta Matha, Karnataka.

He received his English and Kannada degrees from Osteen College, Bengaluru, and his Sanskrit degree from Jayachamarajendra College.

To acquire Vedic knowledge he later joined Udupi Ashta Matha and worked at the Badrinath and Raghavendra Swami Koil, Salem, before joining Sri Sri Vishnu Temple in July 2013.

Also, the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz accepted his party's nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention and expressed gratitude.

(With inputs from IANS)