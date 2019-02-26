In a bid to globally isolate Pakistan, the BCCI is now mulling a step which could well put foreign players in a real predicament. After preparing a dossier to convince the ICC to snip all ties with Pakistan, the BCCI is now planning to put forth a request to overseas players to choose between Pakistan Super League and the Indian Premier League.

If the report in the Indian Express is anything to go by, the BCCI is all set to isolate Pakistan by giving the foreign players, who take part in both ISL and PSL a binary choice of only featuring in one tournament. The members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) — Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lieutenant General Ravi Thodge along with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had a meeting on Monday where this matter was discussed at length.

However, there was also a consensus that it would be inappropriate to tell foreign cricketers to choose between the two leagues as it was the IPL franchises which had purchased the players and not the BCCI.

Marquee names are part of PSL and the IPL

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, IMG Reliance had pulled out as the producers of the Pakistan Super League DSport had suspended the telecast of the league in India. Big international names like AB de Villiers, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ingram and Andrew Russell are all part of PSL and they are also massive attractions in the IPL.

Earlier, the BCCI has made it clear that any stand which they will take will be in accordance with what government of India says.

"Why should we shoot ourselves in the foot by not playing? We should seek their (Pakistan's) ouster and remove them from the cricketing committee." Rai had spoken about BCCI's long-term game plan that, he thought, "reflected the present-day sentiment of the nation".

The ICC has also made it clear that they will share all the security arrangements with the BCCI as this remains their priority at all cost.

"I have received the BCCI's letter. Security has, and always will be, the top priority of the ICC. When the ICC (board members) meet in Dubai on March 2, we will show the BCCI all the security plans which have been put in place for the World Cup," Manohar was quoted as saying by Times of India. "They can satisfy themselves over the arrangements for the World Cup. Every board is entitled to do that."