Star Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sunil, Posani Krishna Murali

Director: Kishore Tirumala

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherukuri

Music Director: Devisri Prasad.

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers.

After six back-to-back flops, Telugu hero Sai Dharam Tej is back with the movie titled Chitralahari. The movie also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshi in the lead roles. Read on for the full review.

Storyline:

Sai Dharam Tej appears in the role of a youngster named Vijay. Vijay is an underdog who invents a safety device which is capable of saving the lives of people. But, his attempts go unattended and people do not recognize his talent. Vijay is in a dire need for success in his life.

On the other hand, Vijay's girlfriend Lahari (Kalyani Priyadarshi) gets influenced by others easily. She keeps pricking Vijay for his failures.

Swetcha (Nivetha Pethuraj) is Lahari's childhood friend who becomes one of the biggest problems in Vijay's life.

What happens next is to be watched in the theatres.

Roles and Performances:

Sai Dharam Tej has given a fantastic performance as a youngster longing for success in his life. His bodily makeover makes him look apt for the role.

Kalyani Priyadarshan looks beautiful and her performance is justified well. Nivetha Pethuraj has played a role with attitude and judgemental character. Her performance is good too.

Posani Krishna Murali, Satyaraj and others justified their roles well.

Technical Aspects:

Director Kishore Tirumala has done a decent job. There was a lag in the narration here and there. Apart from the screenplay, the cinematography could have been better.

The frames and the lightings seem to be normal and out-dated. The production values are good.

The music was in sync with the story narration. A few dialogues were good.

Final Verdict:

The story of an underdog shown in a relatable way to all sections of the audience. It is a good one-time watch.

IB Times Rating: 2.75/3.

