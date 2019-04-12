Director Kishore Tirumala's Telugu movie Chitralahari (Chithralahari) starring Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience.

Chitralahari is a romance drama that is high on emotional quotient. Kishore Tirumala has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Naveen Yerneni, Mohan Cherukuri and Ravi under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film has received a U certificate and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Chitralahari movie story: The film is about Vijay (Sai Dharam Tej), who is a loser in life. Despite having good and innovative ideas, this youngster encounters failure in his life. His attempts to succeed in life form the crux of the movie.

Analysis: Kishore Tirumala has chosen a routine subject for Chitralahari, but he has given a fresh touch to it. The first half is good in parts, but routine comedy, familiar love song and story mar its beauty. The film gains momentum before the interval and second half is good, say the audience:

#Chitralahari is a well thought, well scripted & a well narrated film that connects to d soul of the audience... Dir #Kishoretirumala has made a sensible film keeping his creative instincts to highlight the subject matter rather than clinging to the commercial aspects, which made this film an appreciable experience... It's a must watch for the present day youth... The only hindrance is it's slow pace but it's ok... @IamSaiDharamTej character appeared as a tailor made role for him which he performed with ease... Overall a good film...

#Chitralahari : Good First Half Positives: Sai Tej honest performance Very good dialogues Songs 4-5 hilarious and heart touching sequences Interval train episode Negatives: Heroines scenes are very artificial SDT looks like Manchu Manoj due to over weight #Chitralahari FDFS Updates My Dad Is My Hero ❤️ Scenes between SDT and Posani. Biggest USP of the movie #Chitralahari : A very honest film. Decent 1st half and a very good emotional second half. Watch it. Positives: Dialogues, very genuine performance by SDT, songs, father and son sequences, @vennelakishore comedy Negatives: Editing, Kalyani character would have been better

Just now completed 1half of #Chitralahari Cool and emotional and acting and looks super #saitej @IamSaiDharamTej

#Chitralahari is honest & good emotional film @IamSaiDharamTej excells in his role & delivers his best performance. #KishoreTirumala dialogues r awesome. nice to see @Mee_Sunil in a good role @vennelakishore evoked good fun. @ThisIsDSP songs are asset. WATCH the film with family

Decent first half folloed by emotional 2nd half.. one time watch.. sai dharam tej #Chitralahari

Well, three good scenes and one good dialogue cannot make for an engaging film. The screenplay beats can be similar but the content should have been more and more intrusive to know. #Chitralahari

#Chitralahari Good watch, Dialogues, Father son track, few comedy scenes, 2 half>>>1 half. Sai Tej's performance and dialogues standout.. Kishore Tirumula hero characterisation and dialogues mathram kumadu, basic ga 80% youth jeevhalaki ki degira ga unde role padindi Sai Tej ki.. recent times lo Dsp best work BGM wise #Chitralahari

Done Watching #Chitralahari @IamSaiDharamTej's Classic Performance @kalyanipriyan looking Pretty @Mee_Sunil & @vennelakishore done well @posani_kmurali Apt in father role @ThisIsDSP's music is one of the Highlights #KishoreTirumala's Dialogues are heart touching.

Just watched #Chitralahari wonderful film @IamSaiDharamTej good @Mee_Sunil nice acting @ThisIsDSP music @MythriOfficial congratulations definitely hit movie

#ChitraLahari : Interval - Very good first half Awesome dialogues by Kishore Simple yet effective. @IamSaiDharamTej , @Mee_Sunil & @kalyanipriyan are very good in their roles.

Ana just done watching ur movie screen meda Nuvu real life lo chala mandi andari lo nenu okadini, I guess success tastes best after a few failures I'm waiting for one too @IamSaiDharamTej Really got connected and carried away by the story, failure for a reason, I Wish u all the success @IamSaiDharamTej ana could explain my thoughts better if I saw sober but #glassmates #Chitralahari #Chitralahari review Just leave direction screenplay aside story is what got my attention, I guess we have reached a point where success doesn't matter anymore CONFIDENCE does I love you @IamSaiDharamTej @vennelakishore @kalyanipriyan @ThisIsDSP #Chitralahari #supremehero

PremaVennela.. @kalyanipriyan Strictly Average 1st half.. #Chitralahari Good 2nd half..Overall Average #Chitralahari

#Chitralahari First half Very good pre interval .Awesome dialogues..@IamSaiDharamTej @Mee_Sunil @kalyanipriyan are effective and perfectly suitable in their roles.@MythriOfficial @ThisIsDSP #KishoreTirumala #NivethaPethuraj

#Chitralahari is a well-written and well made film. This could be career-defining for @IamSaiDharamTej and @kalyanipriyan how I . I❤️ Loved #NivethaPethuraj as well. @vennelakishore Enna comedy.. Addedde #Sunil @mytrimovies

#Chitralahari is a well-written and well made film. This could be career-defining for @IamSaiDharamTej and @kalyanipriyan how I missed you after Hello. I think you dubbed as well? ❤️❤️ Loved #NivethaPethuraj as well. @vennelakishore Enna comedy Thalaiva.. Addedde #Sunil

#Chitralahari - A wasted opportunity !! STD nd Sunil performance, production values, BGM are the positives but couldn't help the film to be worth watching. Ps : definitely Better than the previous films of SDT ..

#Chitralahari First Half An Emotional ride with ample of Entertainment @IamSaiDharamTej picks a matured character, executed well

Just now watched #Chitralahari @HarkinsTheatres - it's a nice uber cool film from @MythriOfficial -Please do watch in theaters , @IamSaiDharamTej is just ,@Mee_Sunil Comedy timing #WeGotUrBackTeju #MegaFans

Good first half #Chitralahari .... Sunil comedy bagundhi... Posani, Sai tej acting Posani speech regarding success in second half #Chitralahari

