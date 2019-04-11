Sai Dharam Tej's Chitralahari set to hit the screens this Friday, but the viewers in some foreign countries will get to watch it a day before this, as it is being premiered in the US and other locations tonight.

Written and directed by Thirumala Kishore, Chitralahari is set in a restaurant and is based on the father-son bonding. The movie revolves around the story of a guy named Vijay, who has never tasted success in his entire life. His failures create serious issues in his professional and personal life. How he faces them forms the crux of the story.

Sai Dharam Tej is playing the role of Vijay in Chitralahari, while Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj appear as his love interest. The actor has suffered a setback with back-to-back failures and he is yet to get a big break of his career. He has carefully chosen this movie after going through several scripts and he has pinned a lot of hopes on this movie.

The young hero from the mega family says that he accepts Chitralahari because it is relatable to his real-life. "The moment Kishore narrated me the script, my inner voice told me that I should do this film as it was relating to my current situation in life. Upon that, the depth in my role made me accept the film right away," Sai Dharam Tej told in an interview to 123Telugu.

Chitralahari is scheduled for release on April on 12 and it will be premiered in the US and few other international markets a day before it hits the screens in India. We bring you the overseas' review and on the movie. Stay locked to this page to see their response on the film.