Noted script and dialogue writer Sreedhar Seepana, who has now turned a director, has revealed that his story for Kalyaan Dhev's film has been liked by Chiranjeevi, K Raghavendra Rao and Koratala Siva.

Sreedhar Seepana is one of the few prolific writers who can work on a handful of projects at a time. His films pack in both entertainment and message. With his sharp and witty dialogues, he has enlivened a number of commercial stories. The writer, who is known for Loukhyam, Poola Rangadu and Ahana Pellanta, spoke about his upcoming projects in a special interview give on his birthday on July 29.

As a writer, the year 2020 has been a wonderful year for Sreedhar Seepana, who said, "It has been memorable. I have taken part in the script works of Acharya, the big-ticket film coming in the combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, who blends commercial elements with values. I have developed good equations with them."

The scriptwriter added, "Meanwhile, I have also completed writing the script for my directorial debut. The film will star Chiranjeevi's son-in-law, Kalyaan Dhev, and will be presented by GA2 Pictures. It will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad on People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal's Abhishek Agarwal Arts."

Writer Sreedhar Seepana making his debut as an independent director with Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev's next movie. He said that it is an entertainer with emotional content. Chiru, K Raghavendra Rao and Koratala Siva have liked the script. "It will be a complete entertainer. It will make the audience laugh. At the same time, it will have emotional content as well," said the director.

He added, "I started knowing Chiranjeevi personally because of Acharya. After listening to the story of my film, Kalyaan Dhev took me to Chiru. Upon listening to the narration, Megastar told me that he had listened to it with rapt attention without blinking his eyes. He said that he thoroughly enjoyed the script. The compliment felt like an Oscar for me. K Raghavendra Rao and Koratala Siva too have liked the script."

After turning a director, Sreedhar Seepana will not stop writing for other filmmakers. He said, "I love both writing and film direction. They are like two eyes for me. I have worked on multiple films simultaneously as a writer. I will always be ready to dabble in both writing and direction. I will never stay away from writing for others. My journey both as a director and a writer will continue."

Talking about his future projects, he said, "Besides my directorial debut with Kalyaan Dhev, I will be penning dialogues for a film to be made by Raghavendra Rao garu. A film to be presented by Anil Sunkara will also be there. I completed the shooting of 'Brindavanamidi Andaridi', produced by Srinivas Vangala. It will be released on OTT after Kalyaan Dhev's film comes out."