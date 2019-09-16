The much-awaited trailer of megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is slated to hit the internet on September 18, has received positive reviews from who have watched it.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on October 2. Ram Charan, who is bankrolling it under Konidela Production Company, announced that its pre-release event will be held at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on September 18. The trailer is launched at this function, which is attended by Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, Siva Koratala and VV Vinayak.

The buzz on social media is that the trailer cutting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was done in Mumbai. This copy was shown to some Hindi film critics and distributors, who were impressed with the video.

Manjunath Naidu tweeted: "#SyeRaaTrailer Cut Work Mumbai Studio lone jarutundi Eroju tho Final Trailer Cut Ready @KonidelaPro Hindi Dub Distribution side Few members batch alane Few North Critics batch Trailer ni chusaru. #MegastarChiranjeevi #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @FarOutAkhtar."

Bollywood film critic Shiva Satyam, who watched the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, tweeted its first review. He wrote: "Watched #SyeRaNarasimhaReddy Trailer, its "M-I-N-D-B-O-G-G-L-I-N-G" #MegastarChiranjeevi is in full form #SyeRaaTrailer."

Sye Raa is a period war biopic based on the life of legendary freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who is one of the first freedom fighters in India to revolt against the British rule a decade before India's first war of independence in 1857. It is the first historical film in the extensive career of Chiranjeevi, who has starred in 150 movies. Hence there is a lot of hype and curiosity about it.

Chiranjeevi is playing Narasimha Reddy while Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Tamannah Bhatia, Nayantara, Vijay Sethupati and Anushka Shetty are also seen in supporting roles. Sye Raa will have Amit Trivedi's songs, Julius Packiam's background score, R Rathnavelu's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.