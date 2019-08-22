Power star Pawan Kalyan has released pictures of his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and wished his brother, megastar Chiranjeevi, on his 64th birthday.

The soured relationship between Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi has been a hot topic of debate for almost a decade. The mega brothers have often tried to put the rumours to rest but various situations kept fueling the speculations.

The gossip mongers recently got busy with reports about their differences, when Chiru declined to campaign for his brother's Jana Sena Party in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Kalyan has once again made an attempt to show the world that everything is fine between him and his brother Chiranjeevi. On the eve of his brother's birthday, the power star released a press note in which he explained Chiru has an inspiring personality like Abdul Kalam. In the letter shared on Twitter, the actor wished a happy birthday to his brother.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan is working as the narrator in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the makers recently released his dubbing video, which grabbed many eyeballs and thrilled the fans of the mega family. This morning, the Jana Sena leader tweeted a photo featuring the history of Narasimha Reddy and captioned it with "Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy – an Unsung Hero."

Pawan Kalyan tweeted a couple of photos featuring him with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan on the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The power star also wrote, "Most cherished moment of my Life;meeting my Idol, Respected 'Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji', on the sets of 'Saira.' His life teaches us ,how one should rise against all odds that life keeps throwing and be victorious."

All the fans of mega family and film fraternity are pouring wishes for megastar Chiranjeevi on his birthday. Pawan Kalyan's tweets about Chiru have come as a big surprise for them. A fan named Yaswanth replied to his post, "India's biggest superstar Amitabh sir, power star, megastar.. Damn, show me the better trio than this , I'll wait "