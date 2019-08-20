The much-awaited teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was unveiled on Tuesday and gave goosebumps to the audience. The film has been in the making for two years and all the hard work the whole team has put in reflects well in the teaser. The film will be hitting the screens on October 2.

The teaser starts with voice over of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. He begins with pronouncing the names of many freedom fighters and how they sacrificed their lives for the nation. He mentions that one fighter who has been forgotten by the country.

It is none other than Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the first freedom fighter and Telugu man who raged a war against the British rulers. To listen to Pawan Kalyan's voice is something all the fans have been waiting for.

As a feast to all his fans and audience, the teaser has dialogues by Chiranjeevi himself. The visuals are an extravaganza to the viewers and the Megastar looks amazing in the get up of a freedom fighter.

With long hair and bun, vermillion (veera thilakam) on his forehead and carrying a sword, the actor looks enchanting. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the high octane action scenes performed by Chiranjeevi in the film.

There is one scene where he kicks the ground and two swords fly in the air. Chiranjeevi gets hold of both the swords and his fierce look gives chills to the viewers. He looks younger and his voice has intense emotions. His character has been shaped up well and his costumes make him look exactly like a freedom fighter. Well, for us, he is Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Background music is something that has been attracting the audience for a long time and it does the magic once again. Amit Trivedi's music and background music are something that makes one watch the teaser on repeat and make you feel like you too are a part of the war.

The teaser introduces us to all the characters of the film. Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ravi Kishan and others look amazing in their getups.