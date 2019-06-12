Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is known for his charity activities, has shown his generous side once again by extending a helping hand to Film Newscasters Association of Electronic Media (FNAEM).

Film Newscasters Association of Electronic Media distributed health cards and ID cards to many of its members at a grand event in March. The Association had invited Chiranjeevi to the function but he could not attend it, as he was busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

But he came to know about its activities. Chiranjeevi has now assured the Association that he will always be there for it. He invited the executive members of the association to his residence on Wednesday morning and extended the help for the health insurance of the journalist fraternity.

The members of the Association were all thrilled at Chiranjeevi's generous gesture. The executive members, who went to his house, could not stop gushing, "Without evening us asking for assistance, Chiranjeevi helped the Association financially, leaving us extremely delighted."

After meeting the Association members, Chiranjeevi spoke to the media and said, "The electronic, web and print media are like a bridge between film industry persons and the audience. It's highly commendable that the Association is providing health insurance to journalists. I have liked the concept of health cards."

Chiranjeevi added, "I have also learned about other welfare activities being undertaken by the Association. That's why I have come forward to do my bit to support it. I desire that my contribution will go towards health insurance. I assure that I and my family will always be there whenever journalists need any help."