Prajwal Devaraj has shared a WhatsApp conversation that he had with Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died a few days ago, on his Instagram. The screen shot of their chat indicated that the deceased desired to travel with his friends.

There is no clarity on when they had their conversation. However, Chiru had shared in the group that he loved them (friends), wanted to get reconnected with them for relaxation. The painful part of the story is that one of his sentences read,"We don't know what's in store for us tom...[sic]" Unfortunately, he passed away before his wish fulfilled.

Unfulfilled Wish

Looking at this conversation, one gets an impression of Chiranjeevi Sarja getting tired due to the lockdown and wanted to go on a trip with his best buddies.

Prajwal Devaraj has now shared that he wished they had gone on the vacation.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday, 7 June, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was aged 39 and survived by his parents, wife-actress Meghana Raj and younger brother Dhruva Sarja. His untimely death has shocked entire state.

Prajwal on his Friendship with Chiru

Talking about his friendship with a leading daily, Prajwal Devaraj has revealed that they were childhood buddies and he treated Chiru like his brother. They got closer when they went for dance classes together at Imran Sardhariya's institute.

"Chiru was a senior in the class, while I was the youngest in that group. He was like an older brother and we used to hang out together. We grew closer after we both took to acting. He used to always advise me that I was too nice and that I needed to toughen up. We used to kid around because of this, and I would call him Krishna, while I was Arjuna," The Times of India quoted him as saying.

Prajwal Devaraj recalls his mother sending mutton chops to Chiranjeevi, who used to enjoy good food, before his death.