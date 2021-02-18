Meghana Raj and late Chiranjeevi Sarja's five-month-old baby, whose name is yet to be announced, will be releasing the trailer of his upcoming movie Rajamaarthanda on Friday, 19 February. The news has been formally announced by the actress on her social media account.

Meghana's Announcement

"All for his father! Appa's angel #Rajamaarthanda trailer will be launched tmrw by my baby boy, [sic]" she wrote on Instagram. The trailer will be launched on the official YouTube page of Anand Audio at 7 pm on Friday.

Dhruva Sarja's Extends Helping Hand

This was one of the few movies that Chiranjeevi Sarja had completed the shoot before his death. Since Chiru had not done dubbing for his character, his younger brother and actor Dhruva Sarja chipped in to lend his voice for the role played by the late actor.

The Pogaru actor recently wrapped up the dubbing works. As a result, the team has decided to release the trailer, which is likely to announce the release date of Rajamaarthanda.

However, Chiranjeevi Sarja was keen to dub for this character in Rajamaarthanda as it had the dialogues in Halegannada (Old Kannada) language and had a couple of lengthy dialogues.

The news of Chiru's son launching the trailer has made this occasion special for his fans, who call the five-month-old Chintu and Simba. The baby's first picture was released by Meghana Raj recently with a video which went viral on social media sites.

Rajamaarthanda is an out-and-out action thriller in which Deepti Sati plays the female lead.

Ram Narayan-directorial film has Arjun Janya's music and Jabez K Ganesh's cinematography.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on 7 June, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. He was aged 39 and his death came as a big shock to the fans of Sandalwood films.