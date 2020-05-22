Rashmika Mandanna recently had a chit chat with her fans on Twitter and followers as well. The actress was not ready to answer routine questions and specifically told the followers that questions should not be about films and professional stuff.

She made it clear to them that all she would want them to ask is something that will make her reveal her personality and personal life.

When someone asked her as to what she has done in lockdown times during sleepless nights, Rashmika answered, "Read a book, did yoga, meditation, danced, played games, listened to music." She added, "I can go on and on."

When asked her mother and how she is, Rashmika quipped, "She is a grown-up child."'

The most annoying habit

When one of the followers asked her which habit of hers she thinks is annoying, the actress replied, "My habit of smiling through pain. Too intense, I know. But it is true." For her answer, which sounds quite matured, the actress received appreciation.

While talking about who her favourite superhero is, Rashmika said that she only watches these superhero films for the efforts the actors and the crew put behind the scenes in the making of the film. "I don't know. I don't know if it is just but yea." (sic)

Upcoming films

On the work front, Rashmika is awaiting to begin shooting for her upcoming film Pushpa, an Allu Arjun starrer, which will be directed by Sukumar. Also, she has Karthi's Sultan and Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru lined up for release.

Also, she keeps posting regular updates from her quarantine diaries and is posting regular question and answer sessions on Instagram and Twitter as well.