Megastar Chiranjeevi has reportedly preferred Rashmika Mandanna over Kiara Advani to play the female lead opposite his son Ram Charan in his upcoming movie titled Acharya, which is directed by Koratala Siva.

It was recently reported that Acharya has an extended cameo role, which has a screen presence of 30 minutes. Koratala Siva had initially requested Ram Charan, who is producing this film, to play this important role in the movie. But the mega power star rejected his offer, quoting the issue of his date due to his commitment to SS Rajamouli's RRR movie.

Later, Chiranjeevi recommended Mahesh Babu to Koratala Siva. The superstar was impressed with the role when the director narrated the story and his part. He agreed to play the role, but the Maharshi star backed out due to the issue of remuneration. However, Siva is said to have managed to convince Ram Charan to play the role.

The latest buzz in the industry is that there is a female lead role opposite Ram Charan in Acharya. Koratala Siva wanted to rope in actress Kiara Advani, who has earlier worked with him in Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. But megastar Chiranjeevi wants Rashmika Mandanna for this role, as he is very impressed with her beauty and talent. Hence, the director is said to be in talks with her for the role.

However, Acharya has been creating a lot of buzz for its female leads. Trisha Krishnan was roped in to play the heroine opposite Chiranjeevi, but she walked out citing creative differences. Later, Koratala Siva offered the role to Kajal Aggarwal, who quoted huge remuneration. Hence, the director approached Anushka Shetty, who is currently in talks with the makers of Acharya.

Acharya is a social message oriented movie, which is based on a temple scam. Ram Charan is producing the movie with Niranjan Reddy. The producers are planning to release it on Independence day 2020.