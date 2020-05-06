Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Nani and actors are reportedly waiting for an announcement about the postponement of RRR movie based on which they want to reschedule their releases.

SS Rajamouli initially planned to release RRR movie on July 31, 2020, but it was postponed to January 8, 2021 due to the delay in its production. Now the lockdown cause by the coronavirus pandemic has created uncertainty of film releases and shootings, which has fuelled the speculations that the Junior NTR and Ram Charan starrer would hit the screens in the last week of July.

RRR movie is a much-hyped movie because it is going to be SS Rajamouli's next film after the release of Baahubali 2. No superstar in the Telugu film industry release his films with, weeks before or after his movie hits the screens. Now, the delay has created a hope in some filmmaker. "If the RRR release is postponed, others can reschedule. So, a lot depends on RRR," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Like other filmmakers, SS Rajamouli does not aim at festivals for his film releases. He has directed 11 movies most of which were released his movies in April, June, July, August and September. This is the first time he has aimed at Sankranti festival, which is always reserved for superstars' movies.

With the rumours about the delay of RRR movie creating buzz on social media, some popular actors like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Nani are said to be planning to take over this date. "Many stars like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Nani and others, are awaiting for an official announcement from the RRR makers, so others can reschedule the releases," added the source.

Chiranjeevi and Prabhas are now busy with the shooting of Acharya and O Dear and they are yet to finalise their release dates. On the other hand, Nani has three projects in his kitty and he will release his next film titled V soon after the theatres open. He is yet to finalise the releases of Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy. It should be seen which of these movies would make it to Sankranti 2021.