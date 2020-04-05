Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his surprise over the rumours about superstar Mahesh Babu accepting the offer of Acharya and then walking out of it. He also revealed that he is not sure about Ram Charan playing the role.

It is known that Acharya has an extended cameo role opposite Chiranjeevi. First, it was reported that Koratala Siva wanted Ram Charan to play this role, but he could not accept it due to the RRR movie. Later, the name of Mahesh Babu was linked with the film. It was initially rumoured that he was interested in essaying it, but it was later reported that he walked out of the film due to the issue of remuneration.

Chiranjeevi, who is playing the lead role in Acharya, is wondering over how Mahesh Babu was linked with the movie, as his name was never considered by his team. In a recent interview, the megastar said, "I wonder how Mahesh's name popped out in this. I mean Mahesh respects me a lot. I like him too. He is like my son. But he was never considered for that role.

Of late, it is rumoured that Ram Charan has agreed to play this cameo role in Acharya. Talking about him, Chiru added, "Koratala Shiva wants Charan for that role. But he is busy with RRR. We don't know whether he can allocate dates for our film. That will purely depend on the understanding between Rajamouli and Koratala Shiva. We have to wait and see. It is not a guest role but a reasonably lengthy one."

The shooting of Acharya has been postponed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. Actress Trisha Krishnan was roped in to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie, but she walked out of this project due to creative differences, even before she started filming for it.

Trisha Krishnan had recently tweeted, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir's film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project (sic)."