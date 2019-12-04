Mega brothers Chiranjeevi, Nagababu, Pawan Kalyan and mega prince Varun Tej recently spotted posing for a photograph at a recent birthday party. This picture is going viral on social media and taking the internet by storm.

A photo, which was said to have been taken at Nagababu's birthday party, is creating ripples in social media. The picture, which is highly circulated among the mega fans, features Chiranjeevi, Nagababu, Pawan Kalyan and Varun Tej. Suresh Kondi, an Entertainment Journalist, tweeted, "Mega Brothers along with @IAmVarunTej at #Nagababu birthday party."

Souring relationship

The fans are well aware of the great bonding among Chiranjeevi, Nagababu and Pawan Kalyan, but the things are not the same. A lot has been said about their souring relationship. The reason for the speculations was that the mega brothers rarely spotted together. Their fans were disturbed by the reports and they were eager to see the photos featuring the three brothers together.

The latest picture featuring Chiranjeevi, Nagababu and Pawan Kalyan has thrilled the people, who kept sharing the photo on social media channels. They kept describing the pic in a different way. Check out their responses.

