Megastar Chiranjeevi always makes sure to spend some quality time with family however occupied he is. During several interviews, the actor expressed that he feels relaxed and better with his family around. From vacation with his wife Surekha to engaging in conversation with daughters and daughter in law, hanging out with his brothers and sisters, Chiranjeevi clearly is a family man. Also, several pictures with his grandchildren usually do rounds on social media.

The megastar's daughter Sushmita Konidela shared a video of Chiranjeevi and her daughter spending some quality time and it is indeed priceless. In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen narrating a story to the little one and she is listening to it with a lot of attention. Sushmita captioned this video as, "My baby was a Lil under the weather so now pampered with a storytime from granddad. He is narrating Chudalani vundi story to her #weekendfun #familytime." (sic)

Sushmita mentioned that the actor is narrating Choodalani Vundi's story to the little one and she looks super interesting in listening to the story of the blockbuster hit. The film released in 1998 and received a good response from cinemagoers for many reasons.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is busy prepping up himself for his next film with Koratala Siva. The film will be produced by Ram Charan Tej and it was launched on Diwali. The leading lady of the film is yet to be announced.