Megastar Chiranjeevi has joined hands with young actors like Kartikeya Gummakonda Eesha Rebba to create awareness about the importance of wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

There is a sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Telugu states and all over India. Chiranjeevi has come forward to extend his support to the government by creating awareness about its safety measures. He also released two videos in which he is seen advising Eesha Rebba and Kartikeya to wear face masks and maintain social distance to save themselves and others from the deadly virus.

Chiranjeevi tweeted a video featuring him with Kartikeya and captioned it with, "@WHO Chief @DrTedros on Covid 19,13th July -"It's going to get worse & worse. Every single person can do their bit to break chains of transmission & end collective suffering". అందుకే,మాస్క్ తప్పనిసరిగా ధరించండి.మిమ్మల్ని మీరు కాపాడుకోండి.మీ కుటుంబాన్ని, దేశాన్ని కాపాడండి. Please!"

Wearing a mask is the character of a brave man'

In the video, Kartikeya is busy shaping his mustache seeing his face in the mirror, when Chiranjeevi wishes him and says that wearing a mask is the character of a brave man. The megastar throws a mask at the latter, who wears it. The senior actor is also seen talking about its importance and requests everyone to support the country by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

It is dream come true moment for Kartikeya Gummakonda, who responded to Chiranjeevi's tweet and wrote, "Corona bhayam,shooting ni misss avdam, next ela untundo ani bhayam anni theeripoyayi .. EE okkka video tho..#Megastar garitho Nenu kalsi oka manchi cause kosam video cheydam ..na cinemalu padi release ayina ee kick radhu.. One more life time memory with @KChiruTweets sir."

Kartikeya Gummakonda added, "మీసం మెలేయటం వీరత్వామే కాని అది ఓకప్పుడు ఇప్పుడు ...BOSS COMPLETE CHESTENE BAUNTADI... #WearAMask #StayHomeStaySafe.

Chiranjeevi tweeted another video featuring him with Eesha Rebba and captioned it with, "Thank you @ActorKartikeya @YoursEesha #chaitanbharadwaj ఆలోచన పంచుకోగానే ముందుకొచ్చిన మీకు నా ధన్యవాదాలు. I truly appreciate your commitment to the society. #SVVishweshwar #ShivramApte #Pappu #Babji."

In this video, Chiranjeevi advises Eesha Rebba to wear mask, while she is applying lipstick. The actress replied to Chiru and wrote, "Pleasure is all Mine sir @KChiruTweets . Thank you very much for inspiring us and taking up such a noble cause to help needy people in film industry through CCC Mana Kosam #WearAMask #BeSafe."