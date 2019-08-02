Actor Karthikeya Gummakonda, who attained popularity with his debut film RX 100, has said that he did not expect Hippi to be such a disaster at the box office. The film, which released a few weeks ago, has received mixed responses at the box office and Karthikeya's fans were disappointed with the kind of script the actor chose.

The actor spoke to the media ahead of his upcoming film Guna 369, where he seemed confident about the Arun Jandhyala directorial to be a hit.

"Audience will forget RX 100 and Hippi after watching my performance in Guna 369. I don't know where things have gone wrong, but what has happened has happened and it can't be corrected now. Hippi is like a lesson for me and I would definitely make sure that I will work with a little more care for my upcoming films. I am still in the learning stage and these baby steps are still looking for the right path to walk," said the young actor.

When asked how he plans to maintain the balance with Guna 369, considering his first film was a hit and second a disaster, Karthikeya said, "I don't know how it is going to happen. I have to live up to the expectations of the audience. But one thing I am sure about is that people who don't have a perspective towards me will definitely develop one after watching Guna 369. It is very much closer to my heart and I am proud to have been part of this entertainer."

Karthikeya has once again introduced a new face with his film. Malayalam kutti Anagha, who was recently seen in Napte Thunai with Hip Hop Tamizha, is the leading lady of Guna 369. This film marks her Telugu debut and Karthikeya is all praises for this actress. He said she has performed really well and is the perfect choice for the role.